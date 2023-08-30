According to Cointelegraph: Nigerian crypto exchange Patricia has released a white paper to clarify the function of its newly announced Patricia Token (PTK) following skepticism from users. According to the paper, PTK is not a stablecoin, but a debt token, issued to manage user debts. It will operate similarly to an IOU and promises to pay holders 1 USDT for each Patricia Token in the future.

In April 2023, Patricia halted withdrawals and deposits due to a breach, leaving users unable to access their funds. The white paper states that users can redeem PTK for USDT, which can then be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or fiat. However, it does not provide a specific timeline for when users can access their funds. The approach resembles Bitfinex's issuance of BFX tokens following a significant hack in 2016.