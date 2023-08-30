According to Cointelegraph, Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan has given lawyers representing former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) until September 1 to request a trial postponement. The judge warned that he would not necessarily grant a postponement, and the defense would need to "demonstrate a need" for it. SBF's lawyers chose an aggressive trial date for their client to clear his name but did not rule out requesting more time due to alleged issues with access to discovery materials. SBF faces 12 criminal charges across two trials scheduled for October 2, 2023, and March 11, 2024, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

