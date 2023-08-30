According to ODAILY, the judge of the Southern District Court of New York has dismissed a class-action lawsuit against Uniswap and Paradigm. The plaintiffs attempted to hold these companies responsible for "fraudulent tokens" sold on Uniswap's AMM (Automated Market Maker). The dismissal suggests that protocol developers should not be held liable for any wrongdoing by third parties. This decision could have significant implications for future cases involving decentralized protocols and the potential liability of their developers.



