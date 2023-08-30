According to Cointelegraph: Jamaican taxi drivers are expressing interest in adopting the country's central bank digital currency (CBDC), Jam-Dex, as they seek improved operational efficiency and reduced costs and security risks. The Central Bank of Jamaica launched Jam-Dex, short for Jamaican Digital Exchange, in 2022 with an airdrop event to encourage widespread adoption.

Aldo Antonio, co-founder and acting executive chairman of the National Transporters Alliance Group (NTAG), sees the CBDC as transformative for the public transportation sector and has been promoting its adoption among bus and taxi drivers. Antonio believes that increasing Jam-Dex usage in food and transportation could speed up the digital currency's adoption among the general public. Jamaica is working toward enabling CBDC services on mobile phones, which will foster quicker adoption among the estimated 25,000 to 30,000 transport owners in the country.

