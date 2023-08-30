According to CoinDesk: Grayscale's recent court win against the SEC sparked a trading frenzy for its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares, pushing trading volume to the highest level since June 2022. The victory mandates the SEC to review its rejection of Grayscale's request to convert its flagship bitcoin fund, with over $17 billion worth of BTC, into an ETF. Consequently, nearly 20 million GBTC shares changed hands, driving the share price up by 18%.

The court win led to a 7% jump in Bitcoin's price to $28,000 and narrowed the discount on GBTC's share price to as low as 17% during the day. Some investors, betting on a diminishing discount, are taking profits. Doug Schwenk, CEO of crypto data provider Digital Asset Research, said the trade could still offer a near 25% return if the discount closes, making it attractive to arbitrageurs.

