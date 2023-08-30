According to CoinDesk: Grayscale's legal victory over the SEC and disappointing U.S. labor market data have provided a bullish backdrop for Bitcoin, driving its price up over 6% to $28,000. Grayscale's win has raised hopes for the eventual launch of a spot-based ETF, which many experts believe will open the floodgates for mainstream money. Additionally, weak U.S. jobs data has softened the outlook for the Federal Reserve's continued rate hikes, creating a more supportive environment for risk assets.

However, caution is advised as Grayscale's victory does not guarantee a spot-ETF launch, and the SEC could still reject the attempt. Furthermore, if U.S. data continues to disappoint, recession fears may negatively impact global risk appetite and the bullish sentiment surrounding Bitcoin.

