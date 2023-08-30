According to CoinDesk: Grayscale's recent win against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a federal court ruling has cleared a path for spot Bitcoin ETFs and increased the likelihood that the SEC may approve all current applications together, according to a research report from broker Bernstein. Although the decision does not allow the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) to be immediately converted into an ETF, Bernstein believes it provides a fair basis for Grayscale to be treated in line with other Bitcoin ETF applicants.

The first review for ETF application approvals could start as early as next week, continuing into early 2024 for the final SEC review. Bernstein expects the spot Bitcoin ETF market to be sizable, reaching 10% of Bitcoin's market cap in two to three years.

