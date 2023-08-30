According to Cointelegraph, Grayscale's recent favorable ruling against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may render a lawsuit by FTX affiliate Alameda Research unnecessary. Alameda's suit calls for the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to reduce its fees and implement a redemption program. However, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts suggest that Grayscale's victory may pave the way for the company to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into the first U.S. spot bitcoin ETF, which would allow redemptions of fund shares and make Alameda's suit redundant.
Grayscale's SEC Victory Could Make Alameda's Redemptions Lawsuit Unnecessary, Says Bloomberg Analysts
2023-08-30 20:57
