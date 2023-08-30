According to Bloomberg, Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein is uncertain whether the firm needs to refile an application with the SEC to offer a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) after winning a key dispute with the regulator. Sonnenshein stated that they would have to wait for the final operational procedures and the court's final mandate before knowing the necessary steps to take. The final opinion is expected to arrive 45 days after the ruling.
