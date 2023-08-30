According to Cointelegraph: Google Cloud has announced a seven-year partnership with the government of El Salvador to digitize the country's infrastructure in various sectors, including government services, healthcare, and education. The Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) will bring infrastructure closer to where data is generated for El Salvador, marking the first Latin American government to utilize cloud technology. The partnership is set to transform the nation into a hub for innovation, according to President Nayib Bukele.

The GDC infrastructure will support El Salvador's active stance on Bitcoin adoption and integration, allowing for Bitcoin full nodes with Ordinal Protocol support. Recently, the country granted Binance a license to offer cryptocurrency services to its citizens, with Bitcoin having been legal tender there since 202