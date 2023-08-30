According to ODAILY, US regulators are asking regional lenders to strengthen their liquidity planning in a bid to improve supervision following the collapse of three banks earlier this year. The Federal Reserve has privately warned lenders with assets between $100 billion and $250 billion, such as Citizens Financial Group, Fifth Third Bancorp, and M&T Bank, about issues ranging from capital and liquidity to technology and compliance. This action is part of broader efforts to increase the scrutiny of banks of all sizes. Regulators plan to impose strict deadlines for resolving these issues, with enforcement actions taken if banks fail to respond promptly.

