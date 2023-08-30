According to a recent Glassnode Alert, the number of non-zero Ethereum (ETH) addresses has reached an all-time high (ATH) of 105,182,931. This demonstrates a growing interest and participation in the Ethereum network, potentially driven by expanding use cases, DeFi applications, and the ongoing Ethereum 2.0 upgrade. The increasing number of non-zero addresses, which are wallets holding a positive balance of Ether, suggests a wider distribution and adoption of the Ethereum network and its native cryptocurrency.



