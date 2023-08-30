Glassnode Alerts reported that the 7-day moving average of Ethereum ($ETH) Mean Block Size has just reached an all-time high (ATH) of 156,622.289. This indicates a growing rate of transactions and data in Ethereum blocks, signalling increased activity on the Ethereum network.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Ethereum Mean Block Size Reaches All-Time High
2023-08-30 20:17
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Glassnode Alerts reported that the 7-day moving average of Ethereum ($ETH) Mean Block Size has just reached an all-time high (ATH) of 156,622.289. This indicates a growing rate of transactions and data in Ethereum blocks, signalling increased activity on the Ethereum network.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top