According to Bloomberg, following a court ruling which may open the door for a long-awaited US exchange-traded fund (ETF) investing directly in Bitcoin, enthusiasm in the crypto world appears to be dwindling. Bitcoin's price dropped by up to 1.9% to $27,056 after a 6% increase on Tuesday when an appeals court overturned the SEC's decision to block Grayscale Investments LLC's spot ETF proposal. Shares of Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust also fell around 4.5%, having surged by 17% after the ruling.
Enthusiasm in Crypto World Wanes Following Court Ruling on Bitcoin ETF
2023-08-30 18:21
