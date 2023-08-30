According to Lookonchain, a previously dormant whale has deposited 6,087 ETH (worth approximately $10.4 million) into Binance two hours ago. The whale currently holds around 6,000 ETH (valued at roughly $10.23 million) in their account. This sudden deposit is attracting attention within the crypto community and could potentially impact the market.
Dormant Whale Deposits Over 6,000 ETH ($10M+) into Binance
2023-08-30 16:00
