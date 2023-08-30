According to Decrypt: The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a motion to bar all of Sam Bankman-Fried's expert witnesses from testifying in the case. The DOJ argues that the seven proposed witnesses have "an array of deficiencies" and that their testimonies offer legal conclusions that invade the Court and the jury's purview or serve only to provide an expert patina to inadmissible hearsay testimony.

The prosecutors have detailed why each of the proposed expert's testimony would be unreliable. The DOJ requests a Daubert hearing, which allows both sides of a court case to examine the challenged expert in open court to evaluate the admissibility of his or her testimony if the court decides not to preclude the witnesses' testimony.