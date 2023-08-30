According to CoinDesk: The Department of Justice (DOJ) is arguing that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's plan to blame his former counsel for alleged fraud during his time at the crypto exchange is "irrelevant" without more details. In response to Bankman-Fried's claim that his Sixth Amendment rights are being violated due to being unable to prepare his defense from jail, the DOJ has asked the court to preclude any questioning, evidence, or arguments about attorney involvement unless further details are provided. The ongoing legal dispute involves debates over trial preparations and the disclosure of defense strategy as the government also seeks to ban all of Bankman-Fried's proposed expert witnesses from testifying.

