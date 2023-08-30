According to Decrypt, digital artist Shavonne Wong is launching her European solo exhibit at the NFT Factory in Paris, running from August 30 to September 9, 2023. The exhibit will showcase iconic works from Wong, including three new pieces created in collaboration with Marie Claire Arabia. Wong's artistry is centered around using 3D virtual humans to tell stories about universal human experiences. A pioneer in the growing NFT art scene, she is also the founder of NFT Asia, a community focused on supporting and promoting Asian artists in the NFT space.