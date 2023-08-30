According to CoinDesk, Stefan Berger, a German lawmaker and architect of the European Union's major crypto regulation MiCA, will now lead new legislation efforts for a digital euro. While some members of the European Parliament have expressed skepticism about the project, Berger believes having a digital euro is essential for the EU's independence and success in the digital age. The digital euro would require laws addressing data protection, and the European Central Bank has not yet made a formal decision to issue the central bank digital currency (CBDC).