According to CoinDesk, Stefan Berger, a German lawmaker and architect of the European Union's major crypto regulation MiCA, will now lead new legislation efforts for a digital euro. While some members of the European Parliament have expressed skepticism about the project, Berger believes having a digital euro is essential for the EU's independence and success in the digital age. The digital euro would require laws addressing data protection, and the European Central Bank has not yet made a formal decision to issue the central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Controversial Digital Euro Plan to Be Led by Architect of Landmark MiCA Crypto Law, Stefan Berger
2023-08-30 16:25
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top