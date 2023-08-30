According to ODAILY, Consensys lawyer Bill Hughes has expressed that the recent dismissal of a class action lawsuit against Uniswap could set a precedent for future legal cases involving DeFi platforms. The decision may have a more direct impact on the application of securities laws to DeFi than the ongoing Ripple or Terraform Labs lawsuits. The court ruled that Uniswap is not responsible for fraud on its platform and the subsequent damages, emphasizing that the platform is used legally in many instances, there was no transaction between the plaintiff and Uniswap, and current securities law does not seem to apply liability to DeFi protocols concerning fraudulent activities by users. This case could become a vital citation for cryptocurrency lawyers in future disputes.