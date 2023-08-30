CertiK Skynet reported that it detected an exploit on GenSwap DEX (@genswap_dex), involving around 65,000 in funds. The attacker exploited an underflow vulnerability to inflate their balance, then proceeded to dump their tokens. Users are advised to stay vigilant and ensure the safety of their assets.
