CertiK Skynet has issued an alert about a phishing link posted in the #announcements channel of Ref.Finance's Discord server. Users are advised not to interact with the link (hxxps://claim-ref.finance/airdrop/) and to stay vigilant. Always double-check links and sources before entering personal information or interacting with suspicious websites to ensure your online security.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
CertiK Skynet Alert: Phishing Link Detected on Ref.Finance's Discord Server
2023-08-30 19:27
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
