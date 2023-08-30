According to CryptoPotato, US Representative Warren Davidson is renewing calls for Gary Gensler's removal as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after Grayscale's recent court victory against the agency. Many industry stakeholders and the cryptocurrency community argue that Gensler's regulatory approach to the crypto industry has had more negative than positive consequences for retail investors. The court ruling in Grayscale's favor, which permits the firm to continue its application to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a spot Bitcoin ETF, has further fueled criticism of Gensler's management of the SEC.