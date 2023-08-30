According to Decrypt, at the Google Cloud Next forum, business leaders discussed the potential for AI regulations, emphasizing the need to strike a balance between AI development and regulatory oversight. Policymakers are scrambling to establish regulations for the rapidly growing AI industry since the launch of ChatGPT. The key challenge lies in regulating AI without stifling innovation. Deutsche Bank's Chief Strategy Officer of Technology and Data, Christoph Rabenseifner, believes that the widespread influence of generative AI tools on businesses will prevent regulators from cutting off the industry entirely. Business leaders also emphasized the importance of transparency and collaboration between the tech industry and regulators to ensure up-to-date information on AI technology is available for regulatory scrutiny.