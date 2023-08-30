The BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) network is scheduled to undergo a network upgrade and hard fork on August 30, 2023. Deposits and withdrawals on the BEP20 network will be suspended starting around 07:15am UTC to facilitate the upgrade process. Users should plan accordingly and take the necessary action before the suspension takes effect.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
BNB Smart Chain Network Upgrade and Hard Fork on August 30, 2023
2023-08-30 07:10
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 3
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top