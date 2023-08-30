According to Cointelegraph: Bankrupt crypto lending firm BlockFi has filed an application with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, requesting permission to convert trade-only assets (Algorand, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin) into stablecoins like Gemini Dollar (GUSD) for user withdrawals. This move marks another step in the refund process initiated by the company in August. The Committee of BlockFi creditors supports the request, and the court has conditionally approved its restructuring plan. BlockFi aims to recover funds from entities including Alameda Research, FTX, Three Arrows Capital, Emergent, and Core Scientific. The company owed up to $10 billion to over 100,000 creditors as of April 2023.

