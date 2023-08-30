According to Cointelegraph, efforts to accurately measure, report, and verify greenhouse gas emissions have challenged researchers, corporations, and governments, especially for nature-based projects like tree planting or mangrove forest restoration. Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCMs), where carbon offset credits are traded, have recently faced criticism regarding the authenticity of carbon reductions by certified offsets. Digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (dMRV) can potentially automate and standardize these processes, using technologies like remote sensing, satellite imagery, and machine learning. Blockchain technology can also be employed for traceability, security, and transparency in carbon trading.

Combining dMRV with blockchain technology could reinvigorate carbon markets and compensate for the lack of human auditors and inspectors available globally to assess GHG projects. Improved methodologies and dMRV can help regain the public's and private sector's trust in nature-based solutions, allow global comparison of projects for the first time, and potentially revolutionize the way the voluntary carbon market operates.