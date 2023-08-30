According to Glassnode Alerts, Bitcoin's Percent Supply Last Active 2+ Years just reached a new all-time high (ATH) of 56.455%. The previous ATH of 56.448% was observed on August 27, 2023. This metric indicates that over half of the total Bitcoin supply has not been moved or transacted for more than two years, signaling a long-term holding trend among Bitcoin holders.
Bitcoin's Percent Supply Last Active 2+ Years Reaches All-Time High
2023-08-30 19:17
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
