According to Bloomberg, Iceland has emerged as a haven for Bitcoin miners due to its abundant and cheap renewable energy resources, as well as the country's cool climate. The volcanic island relies almost entirely on hydroelectric and geothermal power, historically generating a surplus. These factors make it an ideal location for energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining operations and data centers. This comes as energy costs rise and regulatory pressure on cryptocurrency operations increases in the US and other countries.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin Miners Tap into Iceland's Surplus of Renewable Energy
2023-08-30 19:14
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top