According to Decrypt: Bitcoin Cash is up 17% after Grayscale won a court appeal against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in an ETF case. Following the positive Grayscale news, the entire crypto market has experienced gains, with Bitcoin itself rising 7% in the past 24 hours. Top gainer Bitcoin Cash currently sits at a price of about $223. Stacks, a layer-2 network built on top of the BTC network, has also risen 13% to a current price of $0.51.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the SEC was wrong to reject Grayscale's application to convert its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a formal BTC spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). The SEC now has to review the application and has 45 days to appeal the judge's decision. A Bitcoin spot ETF would provide a path for mainstream institutional adoption of crypto.