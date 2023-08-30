According to CoinDesk, Aater a federal court ruling directed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to review its decision to reject Grayscale Investments' attempt to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF, Bitcoin's average trade size on most exchanges has reached its highest level since June. Dessislava Aubert, an analyst at Kaiko, suggests that this increase could indicate that large traders are more active in the market. The price of Bitcoin also climbed over 7% as market confidence in the possible approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF rose.