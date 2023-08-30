According to DL News: Crypto markets witnessed a significant bounce as Grayscale emerged victorious in its case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday. The spot Bitcoin ETF's potential approval boosted Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the broader crypto market during the day. Market participants are now digesting news of the ruling and its repercussions.

Grayscale's win in the appeal against the SEC spurred a surge in the crypto market, lifting Bitcoin prices above $28,000 on some exchanges, like Coinbase. Ethereum and other altcoins also enjoyed an uptick before prices eventually retreated. This landmark decision has strengthened the prospects for the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, which has been more than a decade in the making.

Many crypto enthusiasts believe that a spot Bitcoin ETF could be a massive boon for the industry. However, not everyone shares this opinion—JPMorgan analysts argue it is "unlikely to be a game changer for crypto markets." Citing the existence of similar products in other regions, such as Canada and Europe, the analysts point out that interest in these products has been meager and has not significantly impacted Bitcoin's price or attracted new investors.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding a spot Bitcoin ETF's potential impact, the news of Grayscale's win saw Bitcoin trade up 5.5% at around $27,400, with digital asset investment products investing in Bitcoin experiencing nearly $150 million in outflows the week prior, as reported by CoinShares. Ethereum also rose by 4.6% over the past day, trading above $1,700. CoinShares noted that Ethereum was the only altcoin to see measurable outflows last week, totaling $17 million.

