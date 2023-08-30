Odaily News reports an update on the Bit Browser attack event, with hackers transferring a total of 80.97 ETH to Railgun, Arbitrum's ecological privacy solution. Other noteworthy events include the transfer of 6.5 ETH to an address on zkSync Era, bridging 1 ETH to Tornado Cash and 5.3 ETH to an address on Optimism via Socket, and the freezing of 83 AVAX.