Binance US has announced that trading for the FORT token is now available on its platform. Users can trade FORT on the FORT/USDT Advanced Trading pair, and both deposits and withdrawals have been enabled. This listing expands the range of tradable assets on Binance US and offers users more options for their crypto trading activities.
2023-08-30 14:02
