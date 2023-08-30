Binance has announced its support for the Chiliz (CHZ) 2.0 mainnet integration and swap. This will include the Chiliz (CHZ) token and all of Chiliz's fan tokens listed on Binance, such as AC Milan (ACM), AS Roma (ASR), Atlético de Madrid (ATM), FC Barcelona (BAR), Manchester City (CITY), Juventus (JUV), OG (OG), and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

During the swap, all BEP2 standard Chiliz (CHZ) tokens will be exchanged for CAP20 standard tokens at a 1:1 ratio. Likewise, Chiliz's fan tokens will be swapped from Chiliz Legacy Chain and BEP20 standard to CAP20 standard at a 1:1 ratio. After the mainnet integration and swap are complete, deposits and withdrawals via the BEP2 network for Chiliz (CHZ) tokens and Chiliz Legacy Chain and BEP20 networks for fan tokens will no longer be supported. However, ERC20 standard Chiliz (CHZ) token deposits and withdrawals will remain unaffected.

Binance will handle all technical requirements for users holding Chiliz (CHZ) and Chiliz's fan tokens in their Binance accounts.

