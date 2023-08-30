Binance has announced that it will remove and cease trading on several spot trading pairs on September 1, 2023. The removals will occur in two batches:

- At 03:00 (UTC): ANKR/BNB, CVC/BUSD, EPX/BUSD, HIVE/BUSD, IOTA/BNB

- At 04:00 (UTC): KLAY/BUSD, LRC/BNB, MBL/BUSD, MTL/ETH, UMA/BUSD

Users can continue to trade these assets on other available trading pairs on Binance. Spot Trading Bots services for the affected pairs will be terminated, and users are advised to update or cancel their Spot Trading Bots before the cessation to avoid potential losses.