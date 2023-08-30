The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,922 and $28,143 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,335, up by 5.23%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include CYBER, SEI, and API3, up by 113%, 35%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Jump Trading and Robinhood Reportedly End Cooperation Amidst Increased Regulatory Scrutiny
Bitcoin Breaks $28,000 USDT Mark, Gaining Over 6.98% in 24 Hours
Bitcoin Surges 5% and Crypto-Related Stocks Soar Over 10% Following Grayscale Ruling
SEC Reviews Court Ruling on Grayscale Bitcoin ETF, Plans Next Steps
Fed Swaps Indicate a Forward Shift in Rate Cut Timing from July to June Next Year
GBTC Discount Narrows Significantly, Shrinks from 25% to 17%
Over $80 Million Liquidated in the Crypto Market in the Past Hour
Grayscale's Lawsuit Victory Brings GBTC Conversion to ETF One Step Closer
Grayscale CEO Thanks Supporters and Legal Team Reviews Court Opinion
Bitcoin Rises 3% to $26.8K Following Grayscale's Court Victory Against the SEC
Treasure Co-Founder Addresses OTC Trading Allegations, Emphasizes Investors' Confidence
Market movers:
ETH: $1711.62 (+3.93%)
BNB: $224.5 (+3.12%)
XRP: $0.529 (+2.52%)
ADA: $0.2642 (+0.76%)
DOGE: $0.06522 (+3.66%)
SOL: $21.5 (+5.86%)
TRX: $0.0767 (+0.93%)
DOT: $4.586 (+0.42%)
MATIC: $0.5782 (+3.84%)
LTC: $67.45 (+3.67%)
Top gainers on Binance:
CYBER/BUSD (+113%)
SEI/BUSD (+35%)
API3/BUSD (+21%)