The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,922 and $28,143 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,335, up by 5.23%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include CYBER, SEI, and API3, up by 113%, 35%, and 21%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1711.62 (+3.93%)

  • BNB: $224.5 (+3.12%)

  • XRP: $0.529 (+2.52%)

  • ADA: $0.2642 (+0.76%)

  • DOGE: $0.06522 (+3.66%)

  • SOL: $21.5 (+5.86%)

  • TRX: $0.0767 (+0.93%)

  • DOT: $4.586 (+0.42%)

  • MATIC: $0.5782 (+3.84%)

  • LTC: $67.45 (+3.67%)

Top gainers on Binance: