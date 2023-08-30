Binance Margin will delist the AMB/BUSD, DASH/BUSD, FIDA/BUSD, HARD/BUSD, HOT/BUSD, IOST/BTC, NULS/BUSD, PORTO/BUSD, and REQ/BUSD cross margin and isolated margin pairs on September 7, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC).

Starting September 1, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC), Binance Margin will suspend isolated margin borrowing for these pairs. On September 7, 2023, Binance Margin will close positions, conduct automatic settlement, cancel all pending orders on the aforementioned isolated margin pairs, and delist them from isolated margin trading. The cross margin pairs will also be delisted from cross margin at the same time.

Users can continue trading these assets on other available pairs through Binance Margin.



