Binance Japan has announced its intention to triple the number of tokens listed on its platform to at least 100 in the short term. The exchange currently lists 34 tokens and plans to collaborate with other local crypto exchanges to ensure better market liquidity, according to Coinpost and a Bloomberg report. The move comes after Binance re-entered the Japanese market following its November 2022 acquisition of Sakura Exchange BitCoin, which allowed the company to be regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA). Binance previously faced JFSA warnings in 2021 for operating without registration.