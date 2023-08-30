According to CoinPost JP, Binance Japan's General Manager, Chino Tsuyoshi, announced the company's market strategy during an online business briefing on August 30th. The strategy aims to focus on the Japanese market and revolve around Web3 and stablecoins opportunities and challenges. Binance Japan plans to cooperate with private companies and government departments to expand the Binance ecosystem's prospects in the country. Additionally, the company will use stablecoins as the core to facilitate integration with the existing financial system and actively seek partnerships leveraging Binance's technology.

