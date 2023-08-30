Binance has successfully completed the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) network upgrade and hard fork. Deposits and withdrawals are now back online. Binance thanks its users for their patience and apologizes for any inconvenience caused during the process.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Completes BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) Network Upgrade and Hard Fork
2023-08-30 11:22
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
