According to Decrypt: Institutional investors pulled $149 million from Bitcoin funds last week, the highest one-week Bitcoin withdrawals since March, according to CoinShares' latest crypto fund report. Overall, a total of $168 million was sold in the past week, marking the second consecutive week of sell-offs by large players in the digital asset space. Low trading volumes have also characterized the market, with August registering $1.3 billion in volume, translating to 16% below the yearly average.

Germany and Canada contributed to the global exodus, with $68 million and $61 million in outflows recorded, respectively. Ethereum also experienced significant outflows, totaling $17 million in the past week. Meanwhile, Litecoin and Ripple enjoyed minor institutional purchases worth $0.44 million and $0.5 million, respectively.

