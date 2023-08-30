According to Decrypt, Amazon is rumored to be developing its own NFT marketplace and is already offering free NFTs via its Prime Gaming portal for subscribers. Amazon Prime subscribers can now claim and use a selection of free NFTs in current blockchain games. Currently, members can claim a free NFT and in-game currency for the Mojo Melee auto battler game, as well as other NFTs. With an estimated 170 million Prime subscribers, Amazon has the potential to distribute a significant number of NFTs.
Amazon Is Giving Away Free Gaming NFTs to Prime Subscribers
2023-08-30 18:44
