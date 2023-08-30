The Aave community is set to start voting on the ARFC proposal to "increase GHO lending interest rates" tomorrow at 2:43 am. The voting will end on September 3. The proposal seeks to raise the annual loan interest rate of the algorithmic stablecoin GHO from the current 1.5% to 2.5%. The aim is to address the issue of GHO decoupling from the US dollar stablecoin and ensure its growth and credibility in the market.

