Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Aave Community to Vote on Increasing GHO Lending Interest Rates
2023-08-30 08:08
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
The Aave community is set to start voting on the ARFC proposal to "increase GHO lending interest rates" tomorrow at 2:43 am. The voting will end on September 3. The proposal seeks to raise the annual loan interest rate of the algorithmic stablecoin GHO from the current 1.5% to 2.5%. The aim is to address the issue of GHO decoupling from the US dollar stablecoin and ensure its growth and credibility in the market.
