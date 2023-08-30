According to analytics firm Santiment, nearly 30,000 BTC, worth approximately $822 million, were moved to addresses linked to centralized exchanges just before Grayscale's recent victory over the SEC. The win for Grayscale prompted a 6% surge in Bitcoin's price, pushing it up to $28,000. Analysts speculate some traders anticipated the price increase and prepared by moving coins to exchanges in advance.

The supply available on centralized exchanges had increased before Tuesday's pivotal court ruling.

CryptoQuant data reveals that the mean inflow of BTC transferred to exchanges per transaction rose to 1.146, the highest since June 21, as prices rallied to $28,000. However, mean outflows also increased to two-month highs, and net balance held on exchanges, particularly those offering spot trading, declined. The data hints that derivatives and offshore exchanges are driving the current price actions.

Mean inflow indicates number of coins transferred to exchanges per transaction.




