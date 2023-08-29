Ghory to oversee Yuga Labs' global expansion and launch of premium product line

Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre has announced the appointment of Michael Ghory as Vice President of Apparel and Lifestyle on the X platform (formerly Twitter). Ghory will be responsible for Yuga Labs' global expansion, including designing the overall strategy and creative direction, as well as launching a premium product line.

Michael Ghory previously served as the global product marketing director of luxury brand COACH, global marketing director of Nike, and fashion channel director of Adidas.

