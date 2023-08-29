According to The Crypto Times: The social media giant takes a step forward in integrating cryptocurrency functionality, providing users with new digital asset services.

The social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, has secured the Rhode Island Currency Transmitter License, allowing it to offer crypto payments and trading services in the US. The license, granted on August 28 according to NMLS data, will enable X to store, transfer, and exchange digital assets for its extensive user base.

Rhode Island's license permits control over virtual currency transactions on behalf of others, covering a range of crypto-related service providers such as exchanges, wallets, and payment processors.

X has taken significant steps toward incorporating crypto in the past, including the addition of Bitcoin tips and support for setting NFTs as profile pictures. As the platform undergoes substantial changes under Elon Musk's leadership, he envisions transforming X into an "everything app."

