Whale Alert recently reported a significant transfer of 1,099 BTC (valued at approximately $30,720,231) from an unknown wallet to Binance. Such large transfers often gain attention from the cryptocurrency community, due to their potential impact on token price and market dynamics. This is especially true when the transfer involves a major exchange like Binance.
2023-08-29 18:42
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
