New rules will aid entrepreneurs looking to issue tokens for project investment

According to Odaily News, Vyacheslav Pak, the first deputy director of Uzbekistan's National Prospect Project Agency (NAPP), has stated that the agency's experts are currently formulating regulations for the registration of cryptocurrency miners, operating rules for mining pools, and providing assistance for entrepreneurs who want to issue tokens to attract project investments.

Among the initiatives proposed are consolidating the existing licensing system for crypto asset trading service providers, expanding the list of authorized alternative energy sources for mining, and introducing special regulations on administrative and criminal liability for the illegal circulation of crypto assets.

Additionally, the agency has formulated and approved five special legal acts for crypto-asset circulation, including regulations on licensing procedures, trading rules, implementation of cryptocurrency store activities, issuance procedures, and registration of participants in the special regulatory regime for encrypted asset circulation.

Pak also highlighted that anonymous crypto assets, their mining, and hidden mining are all prohibited in Uzbekistan due to the high risk of using them for illegal settlement and illegal activities.



