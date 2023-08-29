Bitwise, BlackRock, VanEck, WisdomTree, and Invesco await SEC decisions

According to a report published by Bloomberg, The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is anticipated to respond to Bitcoin ETF applications submitted by Bitwise, BlackRock, VanEck, WisdomTree, and Invesco before the end of this week. The responses may include rejection, approval, or postponement of ETF applications.

Bitwise's application is due to be considered by Friday, while the remaining applications have due dates that follow. It is possible that the SEC will provide decisions before the weekend.

In early August, the SEC postponed the spot Bitcoin applications of 21Shares and ARK Investment Management. The regulatory body has rejected numerous similar applications in the past few years.



